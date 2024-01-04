TMC is BJP’s primary challenger in Dima Hasao: Sushmita Dev

HT Digital,

Dima Hasao, Jan 4: In a recent development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev has positioned her party as the foremost adversary to the ruling BJP in the upcoming Dima-Hasao council elections.

Expressing concern, Sushmita Dev forewarned that continued BJP governance could lead to Dima-Hasao resembling a mini Manipur. During a press conference at the district headquarters in Haflong, the former Rajya Sabha MP criticized the BJP, accusing the party of power hunger.

She emphatically asserted that under the leadership of Aching Zeme, the Trinamool Congress stands as the singular competitor to the BJP in Dima Hasao. The party, known for its antagonistic role in the hill district, vows to challenge the BJP’s dominance.

Sushmita Dev didn’t spare the Congress in her critique, attributing the party’s current frailty to its leadership’s secretive alliance with the BJP leaders. This alleged collaboration, she claims, has betrayed grassroots workers and ultimately led to the Congress’s decline. Dev condemned the BJP’s long-standing approach of attaining power through divisive politics, specifically noting their attempts to create rifts between Dimasa and Non-Dimasa communities in Dima Hasao.

Drawing parallels with Manipur’s turbulent political landscape, she cautioned against adopting a similar policy, fearing it could transform Dima Hasao into a smaller version of Manipur.

Addressing the issue of permanent residential certificates (PRC) for non-Dimasa individuals, Sushmita Dev questioned the stringent conditions attached to the application process. She suggested that if the government intends to deny PRC to non-Dimasa people, it should openly declare the decision.

Reiterating the Trinamool Congress’s commitment to inclusive development, Dev emphasized the disparity between BJP’s development rhetoric and the ground reality. The prolonged water crisis in Haflong, the dismal state of educational institutions for seven decades, and challenges in accessing scheme money through ATMs in remote areas became focal points of her criticism.

Dev concluded by asserting the Trinamool’s participation in the Dima-Hasao Autonomous Council elections with confidence in securing victory, signaling a determined push for genuine development in the region.