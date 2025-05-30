Torrential Rain Disrupts Life in Assam; ASDMA Issues Alert Over Flooding, Landslide Risks

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, MAY 30: Heavy showers have lashed many areas of Assam from Thursday, causing life to go out of gear and also triggering fears of city flooding, traffic gridlocks, and landslides in sensitive regions. The rains, caused by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, are likely to continue in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

In Guwahati, there was constant rain during the day that inundated low-lying areas, clogged drains, and overflowing water levels causing such a great inconvenience. Commuters had to contend with water-logged roads, sluggish traffic, and public transport delays, particularly during rush hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously warned on May 28 of heavy to very heavy rain in western and southern Assam. The prevailing weather trend, which is prompted by the low-pressure system, is also imparting thunderstorms and gusty winds in the area.

Following the deteriorating weather, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released a public advisory requesting citizens, especially those in Guwahati and nearby hill slopes or flood areas, to stay vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during intense rain.

“The city administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and emergency response systems are in alert mode,” ASDMA stated in a release. “Short distance commuters as well as long distance travelers should make necessary arrangements for travel. Residents of low-lying and hillside areas should remain vigilant to see any symptoms of flooding or landslide, and all residents are requested to keep themselves informed with official weather forecast.”

- Advertisement -

The districts that are likely to be impacted severely are Kamrup (Metro and Rural), Barpeta, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Hailakandi, and Cachar. These districts can expect strong winds, thunder, and even possibly damaging rains in the next 48 to 72 hours.

In Guwahati, street reports of ankle- to knee-deep water have been coming in since Thursday, while a few shops had to shut down early because of access issues. Falls were witnessed in at least two areas, but there were no confirmed injuries. City officials have sent more teams to remove fallen trees and clear drains in preparation for ongoing rain.

ASDMA also cautioned that excess rain can destabilize hillside locality soil, rendering it more prone to landslides in localities like Maligaon, Chandmari, and sections of Kahilipara. Citizens have been asked to report any ground movement and keep track of announcements from local authorities.