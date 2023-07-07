Training programme for 5000 farmers under 10 clusters commences in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 6: A two-month-long training programme for 5000 farmers under 10 clusters has commenced in Sonitpur district as part of the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (APART) Project. The programme was ceremonially inaugurated at No 2 Barchala-Chitalmari area in Sonitpur on Wednesday. Over the course of the two months, a total of 98 training events will be held at various venues within the district.

The department of Agriculture, Sonitpur, organised the training programme with the aim of creating awareness among farmers about various agriculture schemes, including PM-Kisan, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and Paddy procurement. The programme was formally inaugurated by Dr Khanindra Barman, district nodal officer, in the presence of Naveen Sagar, agriculture marketing specialist, Padma Nath Doley, BTM, Bihaguri, and other officials, including representatives from SBI.

During the inauguration, Dr Khanindra Barman spoke about the significance of the event and urged participants to familiarise themselves with the schemes launched by the state agricultural department. Padma Nath Doley provided detailed information about the PM-Kisan Scheme, its eligibility criteria, and the claim procedure. The SBI representative highlighted the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), stating its importance as a financial support scheme with a lower interest rate of 7 percent compared to other financial products. Representatives from the Agriculture Insurance Company discussed the importance and benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Namita Dutta, SMS, Soil Science, KVK, shed light on the Soil Health Card and scientific cultivation practices for mustard. Bidisha Bora, millet extension executive, spoke about the benefits of millet cultivation, while Saurabh Kumar Srivastava, DAMC, APART, informed the trainees about the paddy procurement process by government agencies at the rate of Rs 2040 per quintal and its benefits for the farming community.

Durlov Bora, DHC, APART, addressed the trainees and discussed high-value agriculture crops and their export potential. Pankaj Kumar Saikia, district agricultural officer, Tezpur, Sonitpur, stressed the importance of farmers availing the benefits of all agricultural schemes. The session was attended by farmers from No 2 Chitalmari, the Board of Directors of Seuj Nayan FPC in Barchala area, and other participants.

