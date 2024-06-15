Assam: Key Meeting on Minimum Support Price and Agricultural Schemes Held in South Salmara Mankachar

HT Digital

June 15, Saturday:

- Advertisement -

In a crucial step towards supporting local farmers, a meeting was held in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam to address the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy procurement. This meeting also focused on the importance and benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), aiming to educate farmers on the schemes available to them.

The district, primarily agricultural, is known for its diverse crop production, including rice, jute, lentils, millets, potatoes, chillies, and mustard. However, rice remains the staple crop and a significant part of the local economy. Given this context, the District Agriculture Officer of South Salmara Mankachar, Rustom Ali, proposed fixing the MSP for paddy at Rs 2183 per quintal at the paddy procurement centre in Jhaudanga. This move is anticipated to provide much-needed financial stability to the farmers by ensuring they receive a fair price for their produce.

Rustom Ali emphasized the importance of this initiative, urging all farmers, especially those eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi Scheme, to sell their paddy at the designated procurement centre. He highlighted that the fixed MSP of Rs 2183 per quintal is designed to safeguard the farmers against market volatility and ensure a steady income.

The event also served as an educational platform where an awareness campaign about the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was conducted. Senior members of a partnering insurance company provided detailed insights into the scheme, explaining its benefits and the application process. They underscored how the PMFBY could serve as a financial safety net for farmers, protecting them against potential crop losses due to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters, pests, and diseases.

- Advertisement -

The meeting saw attendance from several key figures in the district’s agricultural sector, including District Agriculture Officer Moinul Haque, Senior Agriculture Development Officers Ashok Kumar Shil and Nekibur Zaman, Agriculture Development Officer Mithu Gogoi, and Director of the Paddy Procurement Centre and Media Expert Hirak Jyoti Sharma. Officers and employees from the Agriculture Department were also present, reflecting a strong institutional commitment to addressing farmers’ issues and promoting agricultural development.

In addition to discussing the MSP and PMFBY, the meeting highlighted previous initiatives aimed at empowering local communities. Notably, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had recently organized a meeting at the Hatsingimari Press Club, focusing on empowering women in the district. This meeting outlined several schemes and initiatives designed to support and uplift women, indicating a broader agenda of inclusive development within the district.

The discussions at the NABARD meeting revolved around creating opportunities for women in agriculture and related sectors, providing them with the necessary skills and resources to become self-reliant. These initiatives are intended to boost women’s participation in the local economy and ensure they have equal opportunities to thrive alongside their male counterparts.

The recent meeting on MSP and agricultural schemes is part of a series of ongoing efforts by local authorities and organizations to improve the livelihoods of farmers in South Salmara Mankachar. By setting a fair minimum support price and promoting beneficial schemes like the PMFBY, the district aims to create a more secure and prosperous environment for its agricultural community.

- Advertisement -

In conclusion, the meeting held in the South Salmara Mankachar district underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between government officials, local leaders, and farmers. By addressing critical issues such as MSP and agricultural insurance, the district is taking significant steps towards ensuring the financial stability and overall well-being of its farmers. The proactive approach demonstrated in these initiatives reflects a commitment to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and supporting the rural economy in Assam.