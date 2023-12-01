Training Programme On Solid Waste Management Held In Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 30: Under the scheme of Environment Education Programme (EEP) of Mission Life in Assam, Jakve Asong, NGO organised a two day district level training programme on Solid Waste Management and Vermicomposting for school teachers at Assam Agriculture University, Zonal Research Station (AGU – ZRS), here on Thursday.

The EEP is implemented by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council and supported by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change. Jakve Asong is the district nodal agency for implementation of EEP in Karbi Anglong.

Chief Scientist, AAU-ZRS, Dr KD Singha inaugurated the training programme and in his inaugural speech stressed on the need of taking up waste management in controlling soil pollution and keeping the environment clean.

“It is the duty of every teacher to educate the students about what waste management is, so that everyone can contribute to controlling soil pollution and climate change,” he said.

The first session was taken up by resource person principal, Serdihun English School, Hidipi, Rajesh Kro on waste management. He informed the teachers how solid waste can be managed. By managing solid waste management the fertility of the soil can be managed.

“The knowledge received here by teachers can be disseminated to the students so that they learn about waste management which can reduce soil population and to keep the surrounding clean,” Kro said.

The second session was taken up by Jirsong Engleng, assistant teacher, Hemphu English School, Longnit on vermicomposting, where waste materials mixed with cow dung and by releasing certain species of earthworms into it and thereby converting the decompose materials into better end-product.

Speaking on the occasion, the vermicompost organic manure can be used in agriculture farms, vegetables and in other crops. It is organic manure and enhances the fertility of the soil.

“Vermicomposting is important to replace chemical fertilizers which spoil the fertility of the soil,” Kro said and encourage the use of vermicompost manure for agricultural purposes. He also explained the process of preparation of vermicomposting to teachers.

Coordinator, Eco Club, Ronardson Bey said Jakve Asong, which is the district nodal agency for implementation of EEP, has been taking up campaigns on solid waste management to rural areas so that people can know about managing solid waste thereby not hampering the soil.

As per Bey, teachers from 35 schools have participated in the training programme.

At the end of the training session certificates were given to the teachers which were distributed by the coordinator, Eco Club, Bey and members of Jakve Asong.