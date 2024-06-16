Trains rescheduled, cancelled in Lumding – Badarpur hill section

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: The Northeast Frontier Railways have cancelled and rescheduled a few trains in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section with the meteorological department issuing a red alert for the next two days in the Dima – Hasao areas of this hill section.

There has been incessant rain in the Dima Hasao area for the past few days.

The (Guwahati – Dullabcherra) Express, the (Rangiya – Silchar) Express and the (Silchar – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on its journey from June 15 have been cancelled.

Moreover, the (Guwahati – Silchar – Guwahati) Express, the (Dullabcherra – Guwahati) Express, the (Silchar – Rangiya) Express and the (New Tinsukia – Silchar) Express commencing on its journey on June 16 have also been cancelled.

On the other hand, the (Agartala – Deoghar) Express commencing on its journey on June 15 has been rescheduled to start at 23:30 hours instead of 19:00 hours.

The railway authorities are monitoring the situation round the clock. Appropriate decisions will be takenkeeping in view the safety of train passengers.