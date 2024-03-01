18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Transgender advocate claims had filed rape case against deceased in Guwahati suicide incident

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 1: Swati Bidhan Baruah, a transgender advocate from Guwahati, Assam, has filed a rape case against Mansur Alam, who was found dead in his home in Pandu, Guwahati, on May 29, 2023.

This development followed her alleged connection to Mansur’s suspected suicide case that emerged on Friday. The All Woman Police, Pan Bazar, subsequently took Mansur’s body into custody as per section 50A CrPC.

Mansur faced charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 IT Act 2000, and Section 18 (d) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. He was later sent to judicial custody.

Despite being granted bail, the legitimacy of which was challenged by Baruah in court, Mansur’s family claimed that he was employed by Baruah for over a year and had an illicit relationship with her, leading to mental distress.

In a separate incident, an angry mob vandalised Baruah’s residence and set fire to several documents. The Jalukbari police from Maligaon intervened and gained control of the situation.

However, a group of people gathered at the Jalukbari police station demanding Baruah’s immediate arrest. Consequently, the Jalukbari police detained Baruah, who was later handed over to the All Women Police, Pan Bazar, due to escalating tensions in Maligaon.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
