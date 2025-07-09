28.6 C
Transport Paralysed in Assam as Drivers Launch 24-Hour Strike Against Harsh Policies and Fines

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 9: Government and private transportation services throughout Assam ground to a halt on Wednesday as thousands of truck, cab, and bus drivers took part in a 24-hour chakka bandh to protest what they call exploitative government rules, unnecessary fines, and ongoing harassment. The strike, which started at 5 a.m., is a national demonstration organized by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and National Federations.

Transportation workers in Assam went on strike en masse calling for immediate relief from economic sanctions and regulatory costs which they claim have rendered them destitute. The protest resulted in extensive disruptions across Guwahati and other major districts, with drivers conducting sit-ins at strategic locations like Khanapara, Narengi, and Guwahati Club. Commuting by ordinary citizens and the transportation of goods were immensely impacted.

“Enough of all these undue fines, tolls, and policies that punish transport workers rather than helping them,” observed Biren Sharma, secretary, Assam unit, All India Road Transport Workers Federation. The government was accused of turning a blind eye to the increasing distress of transport workers.

Among the major complaints are exorbitant fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act of 2019 and the contentious ‘hit-and-run’ provision of Article 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Motorists also protest against uncontrolled toll charges and satellite taxes, which they say drastically cut into their already depleted revenues.

Most of the transport workers claimed their economic status has become worse dramatically after the pandemic. “We earn less, but the fines go higher. We can’t live like this,” testified one truck driver in the Khanapara protest. Since the strike suspended the majority of public and goods transportation, locals in various districts encountered severe travel delays.

