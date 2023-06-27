Assam Government Introduces “ASTC City Cab” App for City Taxi Service

Guwahati, June 27: The Assam government has taken a significant step in enhancing urban transportation services by introducing the first-ever city taxi service through a mobile app called “ASTC City Cab.”

The app was launched by Parimal Suklabaidya, the Minister of Transport, Excise, and Fisheries, in Guwahati. This initiative by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) aims to simplify commuting for residents and visitors in Guwahati.

The ASTC City Cab app was unveiled as part of a special endeavor to facilitate convenient transportation options for commuters navigating through Guwahati. The Assam government has taken the lead in introducing this innovative app-based taxi service, making it the first of its kind in the state. Prior to its full-scale operation, the service will undergo a trial run for a month.

Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took to Twitter to announce the launch, stating, “Today marks a significant day for ASTC as we launched the first ever city cab service named ‘ASTC CITY CABS’ to facilitate ease of movement for the commuters across Guwahati.”

He further emphasized the commitment of Assam’s Transport Department, under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ensure safe and convenient public transportation for the people of Assam. The ASTC City Cab service will begin operations after the trial run.

According to sources, this taxi service is expected to employ around 50,000 cabs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities in the transportation sector. The service also offers benefits for drivers, who will only be required to pay a commission of Rs. 12.50 per day for each journey facilitated through the app.

Additionally, the service guarantees that drivers will not cancel any trips. To prioritize passenger safety, the app includes features such as an emergency panic button, an airport hotline button, and an AI chatbot helpdesk to address any queries.

On the other hand, drivers can now sign up for the app and join the platform. Following the one-month trial period, customers will also have the opportunity to download the app and avail themselves of the ASTC City Cab service.

The introduction of the ASTC City Cab app reflects the Assam government’s commitment to modernizing and improving transportation infrastructure. By leveraging technology and offering a convenient and reliable taxi service, the initiative aims to enhance the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors in Guwahati.

With its user-friendly interface and safety features, the app is set to become a preferred choice for commuters seeking hassle-free transportation options in the city.

As Assam moves forward in its journey towards inclusive and accessible urban transportation, the ASTC City Cab app sets a promising precedent for future innovations in the state’s transportation sector.