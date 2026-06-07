Tributes paid to Assam’s first chief minister on birth anniversary

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
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GUWAHATI, June 6: Rich tributes were paid to Assam’s first chief minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in a message said that Bardoloi’s “profound patriotism, towering personality and visionary political decisions have enriched and safeguarded the Assamese and the state”.

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“On the birth anniversary of this great son of Assam, I offer my heartfelt respects,” he added.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, “Remembering Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi on his Jayanti. The architect of modern Assam, his leadership came at a defining moment in our history.”

‘‘Through his courage and vision, he safeguarded Assam’s interests and played a pivotal role in ensuring that Assam remains an integral part of India,’’ he said.

The Guwahati airport, named after the first chief minister, also observed his birth anniversary, with employees asserting that he was a visionary leader whose contributions continue to inspire generations.

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The team at the terminal also distributed saplings to passengers to mark the occasion. (PTI)

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