Saturday, April 29, 2023
Tuliram inaugurates market shed

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, April 28: The chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council
(KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang inaugurated a market shed of Menmiji Lamps Ltd sanctioned through State
Owned Priority Development (SOPD) under the Cooperation Department. The shed was constructed with
an amount of Rs 35 lakh. He also inaugurated the cement concrete block road of Borboha Apam to
Majurtup, a cement concrete block road from PWD to Bithung village road, Horen Terang Memorial HS
School Tumpreng Gate, Tumpreng Rongpi Village pavers block road etc. under Bithung Rengthama
constituency, West Karbi Anglong.
He was accompanied by Executive Member of KAAC Mongolsing Timung; Member of Autonomous
Council Headsing Rongphar; Chairman Veterinary Development Board Ditolal Hasnu; Dongkamukam
Town Commissioners and others.
The CEM thanked the people of his constituency for having faith in him.

