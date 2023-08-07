Two Arrested For Involvement In Moral Policing

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 6: Two individuals, identified as Pinku Roy (23), son of Siren Roy, and Kaushik Mandal, son of Nimai Mandal, both residents of Magurmari, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a moral policing incident that occurred on August 3. The incident, which took place at Magurmari under Kokrajhar police station, involved the brutal assault of two innocent villagers.

The arrests were made in relation to Kokrajhar PS case no. 270/2023 under sections 143/341/342/386/325/307 IPC. However, three others, including the main accused Rajat Mandal, are currently absconding.

The police administration is taking strong measures to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

In response to the incident, various social organisations and student unions have demanded strict action against those involved and called for the perpetrators to be punished. These social organisations have condemned the incident and urged the district administration to take stern action to address the issue effectively.