Two Bangladeshi Arrested In Meghalaya

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Aug 27: Two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

 

Acting on inputs that a group of Bangladeshi nationals were spotted in the jungle adjoining the unfenced international border near Pyrtakuna village on Friday, a joint team of police and BSF apprehended the duo identified as Misba Uddin (31) and Badrul Alom (30) while the others managed to flee back to Bangladesh, superintendent of police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.

 

Both the arrested persons from Darponagar village in Bangladesh, he said.

 

“We have arrested two Bangladesh nationals who were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals to India in the past couple of months through Kuliang-Ratacherra axis,” Dhanoa told PTI.

 

Misba Uddin is wanted in several other cases. A case is being registered and investigation is in progress, Dhanoa said.

 

Meghalaya shares a 443 km long international border with Bangladesh, of which 20 per cent is unfenced due to difficult terrain. (PTI)

