AOA to celebrate 77th International Olympic Day

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 21: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) will celebrate the 77th International Olympic Day on June 23, 2025, aligning with the global observance of this annual event.

According to an official statement, the AOA is organising a series of activities to mark the occasion, promoting the Olympic values of peace, health, and unity through sport.

International Olympic Day commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 23, 1894, with the vision of encouraging global participation in sport irrespective of age, gender, or athletic ability.

The event serves as a reminder of sport’s power to build bridges and foster solidarity across communities.

As part of the celebration, the AOA, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports, Sports Authority of Arunachal, and the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has been conducting academic competitions in various schools since June 17.

These include drawing competitions for students of Classes I to III, quiz competitions for Classes IV to VI, and essay writing competitions for Classes VII to VIII.

Participating schools include Don Bosco Higher Secondary School (Jollang), Holy Cross Higher Secondary School (Nyokum Lapang), Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (Chimpu), and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Chimpu).

The main event will feature a marathon race themed “Let’s Move +1 India,” which is open to men, women, school children, national and international athletes, and the general public.

The 10K run will begin from Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Ground in Chimpu and conclude at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.

Reporting time for participants is 4:30 AM, and the flag-off is scheduled for 6:00 AM.

Bengia Yaying Tadar, Vice Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, will flag off the marathon.

Prize and certificate distribution for both the marathon and academic competitions will take place at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu.

John Neelam, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, will preside over the prize distribution ceremony.

The celebration will also include a friendly football match between the Executive Members of the Arunachal Olympic Association and the Women’s Football Team of the Arunachal Football Association. The match is scheduled for 2:00 PM at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy on June 23.

The AOA has announced prize money for the academic competitions, with drawing and essay winners receiving ₹3,000, ₹2,000, and ₹1,000 for the first, second, and third places respectively.

The quiz competition winners will be awarded ₹6,000, ₹4,000, and ₹2,000.

The Arunachal Olympic Association’s observance of International Olympic Day underscores its commitment to fostering a sporting culture in the state while promoting the values of excellence, friendship, and respect.