Saturday, June 10, 2023
Two lives lost in lightning strike

SIVASAGAR, June 9: In a devastating incident on Friday morning, two individuals were tragically killed while four others sustained severe injuries in a lightning strike at Panbessa Chenimara Missing Gaon, Sivasagar. Ajay Yien (35) and Diganta Mili (28) lost their lives, while Rumi Mili (19), Ganesh Mili (22), Putala Yien (27), and Ajay Yien’s son, Bikram Sing Yien, were left wounded. Prompt action was taken, and the injured parties were immediately transported to Sivasagar Civil Hospital.
Akhil Gogoi, MLA of Sivasagar, personally visited the grieving families to offer his condolences and provided instructions to officials for urgent medical assistance to the injured victims.

