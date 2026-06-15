Two pistols recovered near Dibrugarh Railway Station

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 14: Two pistols were recovered from near a railway track at Banipur, close to Dibrugarh Railway Station, on Sunday morning, prompting a security alert and an investigation into a possible arms smuggling link.

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According to railway police officials, passersby noticed the firearms lying beside the tracks and immediately informed the authorities.

One pistol was found wrapped in black polythene, while the other was lying in the open.

Acting on the information, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the weapons.

“We received information about suspicious objects near the tracks and immediately sent a team to the location. Upon inspection, two pistols were found, one concealed in a polythene packet and the other lying exposed,” an RPF official said.

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Investigators suspect that the firearms may have been deliberately abandoned by unidentified individuals to avoid detection.

Officials believe the weapons could have been discarded in haste during transit through the railway station area, possibly due to fear of security checks.

The possibility of the firearms being part of an arms smuggling network is also being examined.

Following the recovery, a joint team of the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Assam Police reached the site and seized both pistols for forensic examination and further investigation.

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Police are reviewing all possible angles and efforts are underway to identify the persons responsible for abandoning the weapons near the railway track.