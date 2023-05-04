Two seriously injured, one dies due to storm in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 3: The storm, on Tuesday evening, had badly affected the houses and shops in Demow and its surrounding areas and a woman was seriously injured. The injured woman has been identified as Sabita Chiring, wife of Sailen Chiring and a resident of Demow Konwar Dehingia Gaon.

Sabita Chiring was immediately taken to Demow Model Hospital for primary treatment and was referred to Joysagar for better treatment.

Gauranga Gogoi of Demow Kaliapani was also seriously injured when he came in contact with electric wire on Tuesday evening. He was sent to Demow Model Hospital and after providing primary treatment he was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment.

Moreover, due to falling down of electric posts during the storm in Demow and its surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, there is no electricity supply in the area. In the Gynae (Emergency) operation room of the Demow Model Hospital, falling branches of trees have caused some damage.

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain visited the Demow Model Hospital on Tuesday night and took stock of the situation and informed the State Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan and Aditya Vickram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district about the situation.

On the other hand, a farmer named Sukeswar Barua, a resident of Dekhari Kinar Gaon of Haldibari Panchayat of Moran constituency died due to the storm when a tree fell down on his body on Tuesday evening.