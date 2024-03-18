Demow College celebrates 54 glorious years

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 17: Demow College has completed its glorious 54 years and crossed its golden jubilee year. Thanks to the efforts of some former students of Demow College since 2017, a meeting was organised on Saturday under the appeal of Gunamoni Gogoi and Dulurani Phukan, both members of the convenor committee. The meeting took place at Demow College with Bhim Kanta Dehingia, a retired administrative officer and former student of the college, presiding over it.

In attendance were Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, principal of Demow College, Wakidur Rahman, librarian, Jadumoni Borah, former general secretary of Demow College, and former students Sailen Dehingia, Hemanta Kumar Borah, Dr Palash Sensua, Jayanta Gogoi, Chatradhar Gogoi, Rajkishore Bhumij, Sandip Gogoi, Bijoy Bishal Handique, along with others.

During the meeting, former students reminisced about their experiences during their time at the college and resolved to organise an alumni meet within the year. Bhim Kanta Dehingia was selected as president, Rajkishore Bhumij as working president, and Chatradhar Gogoi and Sailen Dehingia as joint secretaries of the primary phase of the Former Students Samanoirakhi Committee. It was decided that the committee would be formed fully in the coming days.