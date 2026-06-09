Two veteran elephants retire from Assam forest service, five new ones inducted at Manas

GUWAHATI, June 8: Two veteran elephants retired from service in Assam’s forest department and were accorded a ceremonial farewell at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Five newly trained elephants were also inducted into service at the reserve.

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“Not all heroes wear uniforms. Some walk through forests. Today, Manas Tiger Reserve honoured veteran elephants Pramila and Purnima with a guard of honour, traditional gamochas and a ceremonial farewell, recognising years of dedicated service to wildlife conservation,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

‘‘As they retire with honour, five newly trained elephants begin their journey in service of our forests and wildlife,” he added.

The forest personnel celebrated the invaluable contribution of camp elephants towards wildlife conservation, anti-poaching operations, habitat management, rescue missions and ecotourism activities in Manas National Park, an official release said.

The elephants, adorned in traditional attire, were taken in a procession from the forest to the camp premises, marking the farewell ceremony attended by forest staff, mahouts and conservation personnel.

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A special guard of honour was accorded to the retiring elephants in recognition of their years of dedicated service to the forest department.

Both elephants will continue to receive lifelong care and veterinary support under the forest department.

The newly inducted elephants are Manalisa, Raja, Bubul, Bijoy and Birshing, and they went through a rigorous three-month training programme under experienced mahouts and handlers, during which they were familiarised with commands, patrolling protocols, field operations and interaction with forest staff.

The elephants are now ready to assist in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, habitat management and other conservation duties, the release added. (PTI)