22.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
type here...

UKPO president visits Khasi village in Dhansiri to address community needs

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

HAMREN, April 1: The president of the United Khasi People’s Organisation (UKPO), Pinshongainlang Rattan, visited the Khasi village in Karbi Anglong’s Dhansiri to assess the condition of the local people on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

UKPO is an organisation representing the Khasi tribe in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Related Posts:

During the visit, Rattan was accompanied by block development officer (BDO) Rita Milikpi and gram sevak Komol Kro. They visited the village to interact with the Khasi people and address their concerns.

The primary objective of the visit was to understand the grievances and challenges faced by the people of the Khasi village in Dhansiri, as well as adjacent villages.

Rattan, along with the officials, also conducted on-site visits to the village and its surroundings to assess the availability of basic amenities and explore how government resources can be better utilised to serve the public.

- Advertisement -

Several issues, including access to essential services, infrastructure development, and welfare schemes, were also discussed.

While addressing the local people, Rattan assured them that the entire Karbi Anglong district has witnessed rapid development under the leadership of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang.

“Ronghang has implemented step-by-step measures to uplift the Khasi community in every corner of the region,” he added.

On her part, Milikpi assured the villagers that their concerns would be addressed promptly, and efforts would be made to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes for the community’s overall well-being.

- Advertisement -

She further emphasised the importance of cooperation between the local administration and the villagers to achieve sustainable development in the area.

The visit also included discussions on improving healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for the Khasi people. The problems of neighboring villages were also considered, ensuring that the entire area would benefit from the government’s development initiatives.

10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5 pc across country

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling