UKPO president visits Khasi village in Dhansiri to address community needs

HT Bureau

HAMREN, April 1: The president of the United Khasi People’s Organisation (UKPO), Pinshongainlang Rattan, visited the Khasi village in Karbi Anglong’s Dhansiri to assess the condition of the local people on Tuesday.

UKPO is an organisation representing the Khasi tribe in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

During the visit, Rattan was accompanied by block development officer (BDO) Rita Milikpi and gram sevak Komol Kro. They visited the village to interact with the Khasi people and address their concerns.

The primary objective of the visit was to understand the grievances and challenges faced by the people of the Khasi village in Dhansiri, as well as adjacent villages.

Rattan, along with the officials, also conducted on-site visits to the village and its surroundings to assess the availability of basic amenities and explore how government resources can be better utilised to serve the public.

Several issues, including access to essential services, infrastructure development, and welfare schemes, were also discussed.

While addressing the local people, Rattan assured them that the entire Karbi Anglong district has witnessed rapid development under the leadership of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang.

“Ronghang has implemented step-by-step measures to uplift the Khasi community in every corner of the region,” he added.

On her part, Milikpi assured the villagers that their concerns would be addressed promptly, and efforts would be made to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes for the community’s overall well-being.

She further emphasised the importance of cooperation between the local administration and the villagers to achieve sustainable development in the area.

The visit also included discussions on improving healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for the Khasi people. The problems of neighboring villages were also considered, ensuring that the entire area would benefit from the government’s development initiatives.