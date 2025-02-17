Union minister Annpurna Devi reviews welfare initiatives in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 16: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, visited Dibrugarh on Sunday to review the progress of various women and child welfare initiatives in the district.

During her visit, she interacted with the media and highlighted the significant strides made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on women’s participation in the economy, Devi noted the increasing workforce engagement of women over the years.

“Women’s labour force participation in the country has increased from 23.3% in 2017-18 to 41.7% in 2023-24, driven by state-led employment programs,” she said.

She also applauded the relentless efforts of grassroots workers and assured them of continued government support in expanding opportunities for skill development and financial independence.

The Union minister encouraged community participation in developing sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment for women. Highlighting Assam’s progress under the “double-engine” government model, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, she commended the state’s achievements in preventing child marriage, strengthening maternal and child healthcare, and promoting women’s empowerment through skill development and entrepreneurship programs.

She also spoke about increased investment in early childhood nutrition programs such as the Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP) and Mission Poshan 2.0 to combat malnutrition.

Reflecting on the government’s commitment to women-led development, she pointed out that the Union Budget 2024-25 has allocated substantial resources to empower women, support children, and strengthen family welfare programs.

“Rs 24.49 lakh crore has been allocated for women’s development in this year’s budget, marking a significant increase from previous years. Under the Stand-Up India Scheme, the ceiling limit for term loans has been increased to Rs 2 crore for first-time women entrepreneurs,” she said.

Discussing various infrastructure projects completed or ongoing in the state, Devi emphasised the government’s focus on rural electrification and infrastructure development to improve the quality of life for women in remote areas.

“With landmark projects like the Bogibeel Bridge and India-East Asia connectivity initiatives, Assam is emerging as a hub of economic activity and industrial expansion. The establishment of AIIMS Guwahati and technology parks is paving the way for improved healthcare facilities and job opportunities in the region,” she stated.

Later, speaking about infrastructure development milestones, she highlighted that since 2014, 11,824 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in the Northeast and Eastern regions, surpassing previous benchmarks. The Railway Budget allocation has increased fivefold from Rs 2,122 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 10,440 crore in 2025-26.

“Over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam has witnessed remarkable infrastructure growth, ensuring better connectivity, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities for its people,” she remarked.

She noted that women in Assam are playing a crucial role in shaping the state’s economic and social landscape. The government’s initiatives have empowered women to take on leadership roles across various sectors, from entrepreneurship to governance. Devi reiterated the government’s commitment to women-led development, ensuring every woman and child in Assam has access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Speaking about women’s empowerment initiatives, she stated that Rs 25,000 crore has been allocated for setting up working women hostels in key industrial zones. Additionally, 12 crore toilets and 12 crore tap connections have been provided over the past decade, improving sanitation and access to clean water.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening Assam’s socio-economic landscape.

She expressed confidence that, with continued public support and robust policies, the state will continue to scale new heights in development and prosperity.