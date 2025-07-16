26.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav reviews development progress in Dhubri

Focus on education and inter-departmental coordination in aspirational district

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, July 15: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, visited Dhubri on Tuesday to review the implementation of development initiatives under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

The minister held a detailed review meeting at the auditorium of the Dhubri District Circuit House, where he interacted with key stakeholders involved in the district’s planning and development.

Discussions focused on the current progress and future strategies for improving socio-economic indicators in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath and senior district officials.

Also present were Dr Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipality; former Golakganj MLA Ashwini Sarkar; former Bilasipara MLA Ashok Singhi; and representatives from various government departments.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited Gauripur Girls Higher Secondary School in Gauripur town, where he inspected a newly constructed classroom.

The visit underscored the central government’s emphasis on strengthening education infrastructure in aspirational districts.

Minister Jadhav’s visit aimed to assess the on-ground impact of central schemes and reinforce the government’s commitment to balanced and inclusive development across all regions of the country.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
