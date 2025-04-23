Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan’s Silver Jubilee Rongali Bihu concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan, a prominent cultural organisation in Guwahati, organized its Silver Jubilee Rongali Bihu festivals from April 15 to April 20, 2025.

- Advertisement -

As part of the celebration, on April 15, Hareswar Deka, the president of Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan was ceremonially welcomed to the site of celebration with a procession.

Over 25 distinguished individuals and guests hoisted Bihu flags, symbolizing the spirit of Bihu and also paid tribute to senior citizens and distributed Bihu gifts and clothing among 15 economically weaker individuals.

On occasion of four-day long celebration of its silver jubilee, a slew of competitions, such as Bihu Huchori, Bor Bihuwati, and Solo and Group Folk Dance, art, quiz, etc were held.

Besides, the festival featured cultural programmes, including music and dance performances by local artists.

- Advertisement -

The winners of the various competitions were awarded prizes.

In the Bihu Huchori competition, Charaideo Samannay Bihu Huchori team won the first prize, while Rongghar Bihu Huchori team secured the second position while in Bor Bihuwati competition, Bonyani Gogoi won the first prize, while Barsha Buragohain secured the second position. Similarly, in group (A) Solo folk dance, Riyansi Baruah, Dikshita Baishya and Anushree Das bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively while in group dance competition, Debashree Dance Group won the first prize.

The festival featured a slew of cultural evenings, which were inaugurated by prominent personalities, including Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Thaneswar Malakar, noted literary figure, Former minister and incumbent BJP MLA Atul Bora, Pranab Jyoti Lahkar, vice chairman of Assam State Transport Cooperation, senior scribe Sonit Kr Bhuyan and Dr Hitesh Baruah, etc.

It’s pertinent to mention that on occasion of celebration of its silver jubilee, a souvenir titled ‘Bohagi’ was also ceremonially released by former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr Surya Hazarika.

- Advertisement -

The four-day festival concluded with a grand finale on April 20, 2025. The event was successful in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam and promoting the spirit of Bihu. Dhananjay Talukdar, Cultural Secretary of Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan, expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the festival.