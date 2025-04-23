23.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan’s Silver Jubilee Rongali Bihu concludes

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan, a prominent cultural organisation in Guwahati, organized its Silver Jubilee Rongali Bihu festivals from April 15 to April 20, 2025.

- Advertisement -

As part of the celebration, on April 15, Hareswar Deka, the president of Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan was ceremonially welcomed to the site of celebration with a procession.

Related Posts:

Over 25 distinguished individuals and guests hoisted Bihu flags, symbolizing the spirit of Bihu and also paid tribute to senior citizens and distributed Bihu gifts and clothing among 15 economically weaker individuals.

On occasion of four-day long celebration of its silver jubilee, a slew of competitions, such as Bihu Huchori, Bor Bihuwati, and Solo and Group Folk Dance, art, quiz, etc were held.

Besides, the festival featured cultural programmes, including music and dance performances by local artists.

- Advertisement -

The winners of the various competitions were awarded prizes. 

In the Bihu Huchori competition, Charaideo Samannay Bihu Huchori team won the first prize, while Rongghar Bihu Huchori team secured the second position while in Bor Bihuwati competition, Bonyani Gogoi won the first prize, while Barsha Buragohain secured the second position. Similarly, in group (A) Solo folk dance, Riyansi Baruah, Dikshita Baishya and Anushree Das bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively while in group dance competition, Debashree Dance Group won the first prize.

The festival featured a slew of cultural evenings, which were inaugurated by prominent personalities, including Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Thaneswar Malakar, noted literary figure, Former minister and incumbent BJP MLA Atul Bora, Pranab Jyoti Lahkar, vice chairman of Assam State Transport Cooperation, senior scribe Sonit Kr Bhuyan and Dr Hitesh Baruah, etc.

It’s pertinent to mention that on occasion of celebration of its silver jubilee, a souvenir titled ‘Bohagi’ was also ceremonially released by former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr Surya Hazarika.

- Advertisement -

The four-day festival concluded with a grand finale on April 20, 2025. The event was successful in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam and promoting the spirit of Bihu. Dhananjay Talukdar, Cultural Secretary of Upar Chachal Bihu Sanmilan, expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the festival.

Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 arrested after youth dies in Jorhat assault

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong