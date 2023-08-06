UPPL celebrates 8th foundation day in BTR 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 5: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) celebrated its 8th foundation day on Saturday across the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region.

In Kokrajhar,the central committee of the party celebrated the day at the youth central office, Habrubari in Kokrajhar.

UPPL president and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro hoisted the party flag amidst presence of party leaders and members in the morning followed by floral homage to martyrs by working president and Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary.

A sapling plantation drive was also organised to mark the foundation day where party leaders, members and workers joined the programme.

Notably, the UPPL party was founded on August 5 in 2015 and on Saturday turned eight years on its journey.

CEM Boro extended his best wishes and greetings to all the party members on the occasion, said that the day is party’s foundation day and accordingly the party is celebrating the day with befitting manner.

He said that over the years, UPPL has risen as a formidable political party with a strong commitment to serving the people of BTR.

He said that the UPPL party has been rendering its services relentlessly towards the welfare of the society since its inception.