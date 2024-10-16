UPPL welcomes bye-election date announcement 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the dates for the bye-elections for 48 Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in six states, including Assam, where five Assembly constituencies will go to the polls on November 13.

- Advertisement -

The bye-elections in Assam will take place on November 13 in five constituencies: Sidli, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, Behali, and Dholai LAC.

The bye-election in Sidli LAC was necessitated by Joyanta Basumatary’s resignation after being elected to the Lok Sabha, in Bongaigaon LAC by Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s election to the Lok Sabha, in Samaguri LAC by Rakibul Hussain’s election to Parliament, in Behali by Ranjit Dutta’s election to Parliament, and in Dholai LAC by Parimal Suklabhaidhya’s election to the Lok Sabha during the Parliamentary elections held last May.

The gazette notification of the bye-election will be published on October 18, the last date for making nominations is October 25, and the last date for withdrawal is October 30. The date of the poll is November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has welcomed the announcement of dates for the bye-elections in Assam, including Sidli LAC, which will be held on November 13.

- Advertisement -

UPPL president and CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, welcomed the announcement of dates for the bye-elections in five LACs in Assam by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, stating that the bye-elections will be conducted in a peaceful and smooth environment as scheduled by the Election Commission.

He stated that the UPPL, under the banner of the NDA alliance, is fully prepared to contest the bye-elections. He expressed confidence that NDA-backed candidates in all five constituencies, including Sidli LAC, will achieve victory in the bye-elections.

He added that the government of Assam and the government of BTR are working jointly and dedicatedly towards the welfare and overall development of the common masses across the state, and people from all communities are coming forward to extend support to the NDA alliance.