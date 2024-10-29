Sidli LAC by-election set for triangular contest 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 28: Three candidates are in the fray to contest the upcoming by-election in the 31 No Sidli LAC (ST), scheduled for November 13 in Chirang district, along with four other constituencies in the state of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the by-election was Monday, and three candidates have been confirmed as valid to contest the upcoming Sidli LAC by-election. The three candidates—Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL candidate backed by the NDA alliance), Suddha Kumar Basumatary (BPF), and Sanjib Wary (Congress)—are the key contestants for the Sidli LAC.

Notably, a triangular contest is expected in the Sidli LAC by-election, with the ruling UPPL party, BPF, and Congress in contention. The district commissioner of Chirang and Returning Officer of Sidli LAC stated that three candidates have been validated to contest the by-election in Sidli LAC scheduled for November 13.

The Chirang district administration has prepared the necessary strategies and arrangements to conduct the by-election in a free and fair environment across the constituency. More than 216,700 voters will exercise their democratic rights at 273 polling stations across Sidli LAC on November 13, with the counting of results to take place on November 23.

Meanwhile, more than 400 new members from different political parties, including BPF and Congress, have joined the ruling UPPL party at various locations under Sidli LAC ahead of the by-election. A massive campaign program was organised by the UPPL across various primary committees within Sidli LAC, where a large number of new members joined in the presence of senior UPPL leaders.

- Advertisement -

In Tukrajhar, a total of 170 new members from the BPF party joined the UPPL in the presence of state cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Jiran Basumatary, and BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary. Over 300 new members joined the UPPL at different block committees in Sidli LAC, including Salakati, Chirang, Nishima, and Kajalgaon. The new members were warmly welcomed and felicitated with traditional aronai, phulam gamosa, and party scarves by UPPL leaders.

Former state minister Chandan Brahma, UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, MLA Lawrence Islary, and other senior leaders addressed an election campaign meeting at Salakati in support of UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma, backed by the NDA alliance.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, stated that people from all communities are coming forward to support the UPPL candidate, Nirmal Kumar Brahma, in the Sidli LAC by-election. He expressed confidence that Brahma will secure a majority, as people have faith in UPPL and the NDA alliance in both the state and BTR.

He also claimed that all five NDA alliance candidates, including Sidli LAC, are likely to succeed in the contesting constituencies across Assam. He added that people from various political parties and communities are increasingly joining UPPL, reflecting the party’s growing popularity among citizens. According to him, UPPL is now the people’s choice as the BTR government has initiated numerous welfare initiatives.

- Advertisement -

“The massive joining of new members into the UPPL family is a significant reflection of the growing support for our mission and commitment to serving the community’s needs. We welcome these new members and look forward to working together toward a shared vision of progress and prosperity in our region,” added CEM Boro.