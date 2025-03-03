30 C
USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Granted Bail in One Case, Second Hearing Pending

The court held a lengthy hearing of Hoque's bail application last Friday. After extended hearings, it declared that the issue would be resolved by Monday.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Gauhati High Court has accepted the bail plea of Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), regarding case no 54/2025, lodged in Sribhumi’s Patharkandi.

Nevertheless, the bail hearing on his plea for bail in a second case (55/2025) will take place on Tuesday.

Hoque was detained on February 21 by Sribhumi Police and subsequently handed over to Dispur Police Station for the purpose of investigation. On February 24, he was presented before the Sribhumi district Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court.

 Before appearing in court, he was removed from Karimganj Sadar Police Station and brought to Karimganj Civil Hospital for examination by a medical professional.

The court sent Hoque for four days’ police custody on February 25. Five of the other accused persons—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—were similarly sent to police custody for the same period along with him. Having served the remand time, they appeared in court today around 5 PM.

Earlier in the day, Hoque and co-accused Numaan Ahmed were transferred from Dispur Police Station to Karimganj Police Station. As Sribhumi Police didn’t request an extension of his remand, the court asked him to be brought to judicial custody.

