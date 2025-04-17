25.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 17, 2025
type here...

Seven held for clashing with police during anti-Waqf Act protest in Assam’s Silchar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SILCHAR, April 16: Seven people have been arrested in connection with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act leading to a clash between agitators and police in Assam’s Cachar district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The protest march was taken out on Sunday without permission from Berenga Village towards Silchar town and the agitators threw stones at the police with the latter resorting to a mild lathi charge, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

- Advertisement -

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the district to prevent further outbreak of violence, Mahatta told reporters here.

Related Posts:

A case was registered in Silchar police station and an operation was conducted in Bagadahar and Kashipur area on Tuesday leading to the arrest of seven people, he said.

A local court remanded the arrested people to judicial custody.

Mahatta said that investigations were on and there was a possibility of more arrests being made in near future.

- Advertisement -

Prohibitory orders in the district will continue to be in force to prevent any violence and anyone attempting to take the law into their hands will not be tolerated, the SP said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said no protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 will be allowed in the state and suggested that the agitators go to the Supreme Court for the redressal of their grievances.

After its enactment earlier this month, several individuals and groups have expressed reservations about the legislation, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management. (PTI)

Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May