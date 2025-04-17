Home Assam Drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized, three held

Drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized, three held

By
The Hills Times
-

GUWAHATI, April 16: In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets valued at Rs 5 crore were seized in Assam’s Sribhumi district and three peddlers arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

“Dealing with the drug nexus. Last evening, @sribhumipolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Baliabazar where a vehicle was intercepted and 16,000 YABA tablets were seized,” Sarma said in a post on X.

During the operation, three drug peddlers were also apprehended, he added.A senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 4.8 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

Related Posts:

Yaba or ‘crazy medicine’ in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. (PTI)

Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May