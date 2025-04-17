Drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized, three held

GUWAHATI, April 16: In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets valued at Rs 5 crore were seized in Assam’s Sribhumi district and three peddlers arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

“Dealing with the drug nexus. Last evening, @sribhumipolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Baliabazar where a vehicle was intercepted and 16,000 YABA tablets were seized,” Sarma said in a post on X.

During the operation, three drug peddlers were also apprehended, he added.A senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 4.8 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

Yaba or ‘crazy medicine’ in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. (PTI)