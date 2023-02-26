USTM Chancellor To Grace 20th Edition Of Sharjah Heritage Days

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The Sharjah Institute of Heritage, Government of Sharjah, has invited Mahbubul Hoque, the chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya to grace the Sharjah Heritage Days 20th Edition 2023 being held under the theme of ‘Heritage and Creativity’. Chancellor Hoque will participate in the programme accompanied by three research scholars of USTM.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah, with the local and federal government and international representation and in the presence of Sheikhs and dignitaries, Sharjah Institute for Heritage is organising the 20th edition of ‘Sharjah Heritage Days’, which will be held from March 1 to 21, 2023.

This edition will celebrate two decades of preserving and safeguarding the nation’s heritage, which embodies the national identity and represents the safety valve.

It can be mentioned here that the ‘Sharjah Heritage Days’ is the emirate’s flagship heritage festival. Dr Abdulaziz Almusallam, chairman of Sharjah Institute of Heritage, invited the chancellor as a guest in the inaugural function. The research scholars accompanying the chancellor are — Sazedur Rahman Akanda, department of Pharmacology; Allama Tayeebur Rahman, College of Pharmacy, Badarpur (institution under ERDF); Lilika K Zhimomi, department of Rural Development, USTM and Sarmistha Choudhury, department of Education, USTM.