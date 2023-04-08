Vantage Circle Organises Cycle Rally

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 7: Vantage Circle – a global employee engagement platform, organised a cycle rally on the occasion of ‘World Health Day’ in Guwahati, Assam, covering a distance of 14 kms. This initiative towards corporate well-being is to promote physical wellness and encourage a healthier lifestyle amongst employees of all age groups.

This year’s World Health Day theme is ‘Health for All’. With this theme in mind, Vantage Circle aims to promote the message of healthy living through cycling. The initiative also encourages employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take care of their physical and mental well-being.

As the company has a strong focus on employee engagement, it has recognised its efforts in this area by taking up this activity to create awareness about the importance of physical fitness in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Cycling is an excellent way to stay fit and an eco-friendly mode of transportation, a PR added.

Speaking about the initiative, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said, “We are excited to organise this cycle rally on World Health Day. I am equally thankful to all our employees of Vantage Circle who has actively taken part in this initiative. We, at Vantage Circle believe that the employees are the greatest assets, and organising such an activity will help them to thrive in both their personal and professional lives. We are committed to promoting employee health and well-being through its comprehensive employee benefits and engagement programmes. The cycle rally is a fun way to promote such a lifestyle and encourage our employees to prioritise their physical and mental well-being.”