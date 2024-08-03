Veteran BJP Leader Ashok Sarma Resigns from Party in Assam

HT Digital

August 3, Saturday: Veteran BJP leader Ashok Sarma has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. Sarma, a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape, cited irreconcilable differences with the party leadership and ideological concerns as reasons for his departure.

In a statement released to the media, Sarma expressed his disappointment with the current direction of the BJP, highlighting a growing disconnect between the party’s actions and its foundational principles. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from the BJP, a party I have been associated with for many years. Unfortunately, recent developments and the party’s stance on key issues have led me to believe that it no longer aligns with the ideals I hold dear,” he stated.

Sarma’s resignation has sent shockwaves through the political community in Assam, as he has been a key player in the party’s organizational activities and a respected voice among the BJP’s ranks. Known for his dedication and commitment, Sarma has been instrumental in strengthening the party’s presence in the state.

While Sarma did not provide specific details about his future plans, he indicated a desire to continue serving the people of Assam in a different capacity. “My commitment to the welfare of the people of Assam remains unwavering. I will continue to work towards the betterment of our state, albeit through a different path,” he added.

The BJP’s state leadership has yet to officially comment on Sarma’s resignation. However, sources within the party suggest that efforts are being made to address the concerns raised by the veteran leader and potentially reconcile the differences.

Sarma’s departure marks a significant moment for the BJP in Assam, as it comes at a time when the party is navigating various political challenges and preparing for upcoming elections. The development may have implications for the party’s strategy and internal dynamics in the region.

Political analysts believe that Sarma’s exit could signal broader discontent within the party’s ranks, particularly among those who have long-standing ties with the BJP’s ideological roots. The situation remains fluid, and it will be crucial to monitor how this resignation impacts the party’s standing in Assam’s political landscape.