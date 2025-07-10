Vikas Khanna Celebrates 200 Years of Assam Tea at NYC’s Bungalow

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 10: In tribute to India’s luxurious tea heritage, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is celebrating the 200-year tradition of Assam Tea at his iconic New York City restaurant, Bungalow. Famed for its nod to classic Indian clubhouses and dishes, Bungalow has reimagined its space in line with the culture of Assam, blending heritage and hospitality in a sophisticated and meaningful manner.

In celebration of the milestone, the facade of Bungalow today boasts a traditional Assamese Gamusa—a handloomed cotton textile that represents respect and identity in Assam. This bold addition is more than just for show; it is a potent expression of recognition of the strong cultural heritage of one of India’s most beloved drinks. Posting a video of the new décor on X (formerly Twitter), Khanna said, “Commemorating 200 Years of Assam Tea at Bungalow. To mark this historic milestone, the traditional Gamusa of Assam now covers the face of Bungalow — a colourful representation of our affinity towards Assam’s rich heritage.”

The celebrations extend beyond visual tributes. This Friday, Bungalow will host a special event inviting guests to experience the bold, malty flavors of Assam through a curated tea tasting. Every guest will be served a selection of premium Assam Teas—an offering that pays homage to the craftsmanship and tradition that have defined this tea over two centuries.

Pairing the tea service will be Tilor Laru, an Assamese sweet cooked using sesame seeds and jaggery. Prepared especially for festive occasions and festivals, the sweet contributes a cozy, sentimental feel to the celebration. Promoting the event, Khanna said, “And to sweeten the day, we’ll be making Tilor Laru — a favorite Assamese treat made with sesame and jaggery. Join us in a toast!”

Since opening in 2024, Bungalow has emerged quickly as a dining destination in New York City. Praised for its bold tastes and evocative ambiance, the restaurant has received well-deserved attention, including a highly sought-after ranking on The New York Times’ 100 Best Restaurants of 2025, being named “Best New Restaurant in the World” by Condé Nast, and receiving a distinguished Michelin Bib Gourmand. The New York Times also gave it a three-star rave review—yet another nod to Khanna’s status as an international ambassador of Indian food.