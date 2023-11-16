Viksit Bharat Yatra Begins In Assam For Transformative Impact

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: In a bid to ensure the comprehensive implementation of key government initiatives, the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” has been launched, with the primary goal of achieving saturation of flagship schemes, said an official statement on Wednesday.

As per the statement, the focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

“Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra,” the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that in Assam, the Viksit Bharat Yatra has been inaugurated in three districts—Baksa, Kokrajhar, and Karbi Anglong. State ministers led the inauguration of programs, emphasising the state’s commitment to the nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. This Yatra marks a significant step towards a more inclusive and developed India, with a shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of the nation.

Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister for environment and forest department, along with Kati Ram Boro, speaker, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Barama Higher Secondary school playground in Baksa district.

Likewise U G Brahma, minister for handloom and textiles, along with Pramod Boro, chief executive member, BTR attends the programme at South Kashibari playground in Kokrajhar district.

In Karbi Anglong, Jogen Mohan, minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Hill Areas Development, Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and other senior government officials were present during the inaugural ceremony at Manja.

The Yatra aims to bring essential services to all eligible beneficiaries and the focus is on creating awareness and facilitating the last mile delivery of benefits to citizens.