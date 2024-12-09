16 C
Wait till Feb to turn saffron, Assam CM tells Congress MLAs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8:  Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked MLAs from Congress party, who are willing to switch sides to join BJP, should wait for a few months as the assembly election is due in Assam in 2026.

 ”The Congress MLAs who are keen to join the BJP are asked to wait for a few months because it will unnecessarily initiate another by-election in the state. But the assembly poll is due in Assam in the next one and half year and this is time to do some development work. Therefore, I advised those legislators to wait at least till February next year,” Sarma told reporters. 

The chief minister also said, “We will see how the situation will unfold but yes the MLAs who desire to join our party will be welcomed.”

