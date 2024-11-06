DDC meeting assesses progress on development schemes & infrastructure projects

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 5: The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for November was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of district commissioner Ankur Bharali, at the conference hall of the DC’s Office, Sonitpur. At the beginning of the meeting, DC Bharali welcomed Lakhinandan Saharia, the newly appointed district development commissioner of Sonitpur.

The formal meeting commenced with a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th death anniversary. Following this, the district commissioner reviewed the progress of work on the District Library and Baan Theatre with officials from the PWD Building Department, instructing them to expedite the pending work. He also reviewed the target achievements of departments such as Transport, Excise, Forest, and Tax, emphasising the need for continued progress.

DC Bharali highlighted the importance of publicising paddy procurement rates among farmers. He further received updates from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes, with a focus on maintaining completed projects and encouraging public involvement. The meeting also covered the progress of various initiatives, including the construction of Model Anganwadi Centers, the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, and the Prime Minister Internship Scheme for 2024-25, along with other interdepartmental issues. A discussion was also held on the implementation of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ campaign in the district.

Prior to the DDC meeting, the district commissioner chaired the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting at the same venue, where road safety concerns were discussed with committee members. Topics included arranging training in the district under the Save Life Foundation program, as directed by the DRSC lead agency, as well as the installation of road signage and additional safety measures for the winter season and foggy conditions. Key officials from the district administration and heads of various departments, along with DRSC members, were present at the meeting.