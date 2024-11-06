Gauhati Gaushala prepares for Gopashtami Mela celebrations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: The Shree Gauhati Gaushala at Athgoan is being adorned in festive hues as preparations are underway for the grand celebration of the annual Gopashtami Mela on November 8, 9, and 10.

- Advertisement -

The organisers, led by the president of Shree Gauhati Gaushala, Jai Prakash Goenka, and chairman of the Law and Order Committee, Pramod Harlalka (Lala), are engaged in rigorous activities to make this year’s event an unforgettable experience for visitors.

The mela, which draws lakhs of devotees, including a large number of women and children, is a unique blend of devotion and cultural festivities.

In addition to religious rituals and devotional programs, a children’s entertainment zone and stalls selling a variety of items—from culinary delicacies to toys—are among the key attractions of the mela.

At the heart of this festival lies Gopashtami, a day dedicated to decorating and worshipping cows and calves.

- Advertisement -

Gautam Sharma, secretary-in-charge, said, “Gopashtami is celebrated on the eighth day after Diwali. On this day, community members have traditionally worshipped cows and offered them fodder and jaggery (gur) as a mark of respect to Gau Mata.”

In the evening, the entire gaushala will be illuminated with colourful lights, adding to the festive atmosphere, said publicity secretary Bikash Gupta.

Founded in 1916, Shree Gauhati Gaushala is celebrating 108 years of its existence this year and remains the oldest and most popular charitable institution in the Northeast region, serving humanity without profit motives.

The gaushala has a rich history and continues to uphold its founding principles of Gau Sewa and Manav Sewa.

- Advertisement -

Harlalka added that sufficient police personnel and private security guards will be deployed, and CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure the safety and security of visitors. Additionally, fire tenders will be on standby in case of emergencies.