Sunday, December 3, 2023
Wild elephants damage paddy, houses in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KHERONI, Dec 2: Wild elephants went on a rampage at the Phelangpi Lalung Village in West Karbi
Anglong in the evening on Tuesday, where they damaged paddy and houses of local residents.
The herd of wild elephants damaged houses of two families, though the family members managed to
flee from the spot.
It may be mentioned that a large herd of wild elephants have been camping in West Karbi Anglong,
particularly in Kheroni area for the past one and a half month. In the evening, the elephants divided

themselves into smaller groups and enter the surrounding villages, raid paddy and sugarcane crops and
rip open paddy silos.

