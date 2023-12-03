Wild elephants damage paddy, houses in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 2: Wild elephants went on a rampage at the Phelangpi Lalung Village in West Karbi

Anglong in the evening on Tuesday, where they damaged paddy and houses of local residents.

The herd of wild elephants damaged houses of two families, though the family members managed to

flee from the spot.

It may be mentioned that a large herd of wild elephants have been camping in West Karbi Anglong,

particularly in Kheroni area for the past one and a half month. In the evening, the elephants divided

themselves into smaller groups and enter the surrounding villages, raid paddy and sugarcane crops and

rip open paddy silos.