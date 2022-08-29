Wild Tusker Wreaks Havoc In Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 28: A wild elephant created havoc in the Tezpur town area on Saturday evening by causing damage in several parts of the city.

The wild elephant suddenly entered the city from Ganeshghat and roamed near the Chitralekha Park and ASTC Bus stand in the evening and then moved towards Lalmati and Chandmari area where the wild elephant entered a house and searched for food in the kitchen for a long time, creating panic among the people.

- Advertisement -

After causing damage to an Alto car and several two-wheelers near ASTC bus stand area the wild tusker broke the boundary fencing of the area under the excise department, damaged gates of several houses and hit several vehicles in Chandmari and Lalmati area under Tezpur Police Station.

After continuous and untiring effort, the police and forest officials were able to push it back towards the Brahmaputra river bank via the Jahajghat area around 3 am on Sunday.