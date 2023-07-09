JNH letter to MD ASTC MD urging for regular bus services in Haflong

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 8: Jadikhe Naisho Hoshom(JNH), apex Body of Dimasa community, in response to public grievances, has communicated with the authorities concerned through a representation related to bus services under Haflong Station.

JNH in a letter to the managing director, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Paltan Bajar, Guwaharti, urged for regular service and upgradation of ASTC bus services with adequate staff at Haflong ASTC station.

It states that currently, a single staffer under the rank assistant superintendent following the release of two security assistants in contractual service, is maintaining the ASTC station of Haflong.

Simultaneously, he has also been running the Diphu ASTC station from Haflong. Surprisingly, the astt superintendent has now been transferred to Silchar ASTC station, it pointed out.

Subsequently, like Diphu ASTC station, Haflong ASTC station is also going to be an office without staff, it maintained.

Hence, it fears that the ASTC bus services may shut down under Haflong Station if the present situation prevails.

It has been learnt that the Diphu ASTC station is also now like an abandoned bungalow for three months following the transfer of the certain officer who had maintained the station office counter singlehandedly, it has informed.

The letter also stated that currently, it has bus services from Haflong to Diphu and vice versa, and

Haflong to Guwahati via Nogaon and vice versa, while one Haflong – Diphu bus has been lying defunct at the station. It has also been learnt that there are no mechanics in regular post in the entire corporation. Vehicles with their malfunctioning engines lying at ASTC station Haflong required immediate repair, it hinted.

In view of the above, the JNH urged the authorities to continue the bus services under ASTC Haflong that mostly benefited the common passengers in reasonable rates besides its timely service. Further, it is highly convenient for the govt employees and students to reach their destination given a consistent bus service.