Work for Upholding Democratic Values, Guv Tells New Macs

KAAC members sworn-in ** Election for new chairman tomorrow

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 21: The newly-elected members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) took the oath of office in the presence of Governor Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The oath of office was administered by deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong Dibakar Nath.

The Governor urged the people’s representatives to work towards upholding of democratic traditions and overall development of the people.

Several other leaders including deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, HAD minister Jogen Mohan, chief executive member (CEM) of NC Hills Autonomous Council Jowel Garlosa and former MP Dr Jayanta Rongpi. Former HAD minister Kharsing Engti also attended the programme in which all 26 members of the Council were sworn-in.

The BJP had swept the KAAC election held earlier this month, bagging all the 26 seats.

“I am glad to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the General Council for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) held at Diphu. I extend my heartiest congratulations to each member of KAAC,” the Governor tweeted after the programme.

“I am confident that they will devote themselves to uphold the democracy and comprehensive development of the people of the region,” he added.

The chief minister, taking to the micro blogging site to congratulate the members, said, “With the dedicated & spirited KAAC members, Karbi Anglong will set many more milestones of success. Best wishes.”

The MACs will decide who will be the next CEM.

It may be mentioned that Tuliram Tuliram Ronghang is all set to lead the Council.

The elected CEM will convene an Executive Committee Meeting to select the new executive members (EMs). The names of the executive members will be sent to the Governor for his approval.

The election for the post of chairman of KAAC will be held on June 22, on the eve of the 71st KAAC Foundation Day.  

Around 78 per cent voting took place in the KAAC election which was held on June 8 with counting of votes undertaken on June 12.

The election for KAAC was held for the first time after signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of the district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with the earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

With the signing of the ‘Karbi Anglong Agreement’ last year, over 1,000 insurgents surrendered and a ‘Special Development Package’ of Rs 1,000 crore over five years for the development of Karbi areas was announced.

