Work on second Saraighat rail-cum-road bridge to begin soon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 19: Work on the Second Rail-cum-Road Bridge across the Brahmaputra at Saraighat is set to begin soon, with tendering for construction expected to be finalised shortly.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the project is being executed as part of the doubling of the Agthori–Kamakhya railway line under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Sanctioned during the financial year 2023–24, the project has an estimated cost of ₹1,473.77 crore and is targeted for completion by December 2029.

The Railway Board approved the detailed estimates in February 2024, and the design, drawing and report received final approval from the competent authority in March 2025.

Geotechnical investigations for the substructure and superstructure have been completed.

- Advertisement -

An EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) tender has been floated for the construction of the bridge, including approach roads, rail viaducts, earthwork and ancillary works.

Construction will commence immediately after the tender is awarded.

The project will cover a 7.062 km stretch from Agthori to Kamakhya and includes a 1.3 km steel composite girder bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The double-deck structure will feature a double-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane roadway with footpaths on the upper deck.

- Advertisement -

The north-end approach of 2.694 km will connect to Agthori station, while the 3.07 km south-end approach will link to Kamakhya station.

Once operational, the bridge will boost line capacity and connectivity in the region, which is poised for industrial development.

The project is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers in the surrounding areas.