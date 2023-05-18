World Telecommunication and Information Society Day celebrated at Ledo Club



HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 17: World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 was celebrated on Wednesday at Ledo Club under 124 no Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district which was organised by the Institutions of Engineers (India), Upper Assam local centre in association with Coal India Ltd., Margherita.

The programme was attended by Bhairab Bhuyan, chairman (I/C), Institution of Engineers (India), Upper Assam local centre; Dibakar Bhattacharjee, retired general manager of IOCL Digboi; S P Dutta, general manager of NEC CIL Margherita; Debojit Sharma, secretary, Institution of Engineers (India), Upper Assam local centre and more than 50 participants from different PSU’s such as, IOCL Digboi, NEC CIL Margherita, Assam Gas Company Ltd, and Oil India Limited, Duliajan were present.

The programme started with lighting of lamp by present guest and guest of honour such as S P Dutta, Debojit Sharma, Dibakar Bhattacharjee, R C Das and Bhairab Bhuyan followed by the anthem of the Institution of Engineers (India).

After that guests and guests of honour were felicitated with a traditional Assamese phoolam gamosa by Debojit Sharma.

Bhairab Bhuyan in his welcome speech addressed the attendees and said that World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated every year on May 17 as decided by the International Telecommunication Union.

“Telecommunication has developed much more beyond our imagination as the invention of the wheel is a great boon for us as now Artificial Intelligence, IOT and virtuality has taken place which has now become a much easier way to communicate with each other,” said Bhairab Bhuyan.

S P Dutta, general manager of NEC CIL Margherita said that World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated every year on May 17 which is a holy day for telecommunication engineers.

Dibakar Bhattacharjee, in his speech, said, “When I was studying at Assam Engineering College, Guwahati in the year 1974 to 1978, that time I used to send inland letter through post office to my mother as she used to eagerly wait for my letter but today technology have changed gradually where we can directly talk with our family members through video conferencing which has made our life easier and internet has played a vital role in this new world of telecommunication and information.”

After that, the participants from NEC CIL Margherita, IOCL Digboi, Oil India Limited and Assam Company Limited, Duliajan submitted their paper work for presentation which were displayed on screen, informed Rakesh Kalita, manager excavation of NEC CIL Margherita.

The whole programme was moderated by Amrit Borthakur, retired executive of NEC CIL Margherita.

