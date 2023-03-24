24 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

World Water Day at NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 23: The World Water Day was observed at NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Karunakar Das, chief general manager (CGM), NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati administered the pledge to the employees spreading the message of conserving water resources and sustainable management of water resources.

Later, SK Jha, GM (FM) administered the pledge in English. The programme was attended by Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Arunashis Das, GM (Project), departmental heads and senior officials of the station.

The World Water Day 2023 is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis. To highlight the importance of water and raise awareness about the global water crisis, which is being observed on March 22 every year.

According to the United Nations website, the idea behind celebrating the day is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Most Beautiful Highways in India
Most Beautiful Highways in India
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs Most Beautiful Highways in India An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu