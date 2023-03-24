World Water Day at NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 23: The World Water Day was observed at NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday.

Karunakar Das, chief general manager (CGM), NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati administered the pledge to the employees spreading the message of conserving water resources and sustainable management of water resources.

Later, SK Jha, GM (FM) administered the pledge in English. The programme was attended by Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Arunashis Das, GM (Project), departmental heads and senior officials of the station.

The World Water Day 2023 is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis. To highlight the importance of water and raise awareness about the global water crisis, which is being observed on March 22 every year.

According to the United Nations website, the idea behind celebrating the day is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”