NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati sets benchmark for inclusive celebrations on Women’s Day

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 11: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, the flagship power station of the North East, celebrated International Women’s Day on Saturday with unparalleled enthusiasm, showcasing its steadfast commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

In a dynamic celebration, employees of NTPC Bongaigaon participated in a myriad of activities to honour the occasion. The morning commenced with a heartening gesture as the female employees of NTPC were felicitated alongside their counterparts from the Bodoland Territorial Region Administration (BTC) under the theme ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ for their selfless contributions to society. Jatin Bora, (ACS), secretary, Women and Child Development, and Pami Brahma (ACS), joint secretary, Women and Child Development, BTC, accompanied by Karunakar Das, executive director of NTPC Bongaigaon, honoured these exceptional women, acknowledging their invaluable roles in both the workplace and society at large.

The event commenced with an insightful address by Jatin Borah, secy., Women and Child Development, BTC, who shed light on the multifaceted contributions of women towards societal progress. Pami Brahma (ACS), joint secretary, Women and Child Development, BTC, emphasised the paramount importance of gender inclusivity and the collective endeavor required to achieve true equality.

A series of captivating activities and presentations ensued, highlighting the triumphs and challenges faced by women across various spheres of life. Panel discussions explored gender-sensitive policies, while interactive workshops focused on skill development and entrepreneurship, providing a platform for constructive dialogue and idea exchange. The highlight of the celebration was the recognition of exemplary women achievers from within the organisation and the local community. Through a prestigious awards ceremony, individuals demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience were lauded, serving as inspirational figures for future generations.

Karunakar Das, executive director, NTPC Bongaigaon, reiterated the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. “At NTPC Bongaigaon, gender equality isn’t merely a goal but a foundational principle driving our operations. By celebrating International Women’s Day inclusively, we aspire to catalyse positive change and foster a more equitable society,” he added. He also elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by NTPC towards women’s empowerment.

The program also featured a session with Preety Priyadarshinee, Northeast correspondent, CNN News 18. Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), and Dr Ela Chakrabarty, CMO, NTPC Bongaigaon, graced the occasion and celebrated the cause. Dr Kriti Agrawal, NTPC Bongaigaon, also spoke on behalf of all female employees and highlighted the empowered role of women in today’s world. Later, all employees of NTPC and BTC Sectt were felicitated with planters and certificates of appreciation for their contributions to the area’s development.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to persist in the pursuit of gender equality, both within the organisation and the broader community. Participants expressed their resolve to dismantle barriers and stereotypes, striving towards a more inclusive and progressive future for all.

In the evening, a special felicitation program for women employees of the power station was organised under the stewardship of Karunakar Das, executive director, NTPC Bongaigaon, on the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’. Das, along with K C Muraleedharan, CGM, O&M, presented planters and customised watches to the female employees. Speaking on the occasion, K C Muraleedharan, CGM (O&M), acknowledged the holistic contribution of women in today’s industrialised world and their efforts towards society. Chief guest on the occasion, Karunakar Das, in his keynote address, spoke on the theme of Women’s Day and highlighted the contribution of all the ladies, including the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, towards creating an inclusive society.

A band of six girls titled ‘Hurricane Girls’, the first female band of Assam, performed on the occasion, singing popular tunes on women’s empowerment enthralled the entire gathering. The program was also graced by Mayank, CGM, Project Management, Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), senior members of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, Vani Reddy, and Jhumita Biswas. A cake-cutting ceremony was also done on the occasion.

NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati continues its endeavours to champion gender equality and women’s empowerment, and such initiatives serve as a testament to the company’s enduring dedication to creating a fairer and more just society.