World Youth Skill Day observed at Career Forum Office in Bakalia

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, July 17: World Youth Skill Day was recently observed at the Career Forum Office in Bakalia, with a programme aimed at highlighting the importance of youth skill development, employability, and rural empowerment.

The event was jointly organised by My Bharat: Mera Yuva Bharat (Diphu, Karbi Anglong) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with Career Forum, Bakalia.

Among the dignitaries present were Dr Aynul Hoque, Assistant Professor at Rukasen College, and Narayan Chauhan, Headmaster of Pub Hagalakata LP School, both of whom delivered motivational messages stressing the significance of skill training in empowering youth and enhancing livelihoods.

Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of Career Forum, delivered an address encouraging young people to embrace skill-based education as a means to achieve self-reliance and contribute meaningfully to rural development.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from local youths, women, community members, and stakeholders committed to the cause of rural progress.