Youth leader of Koch-Rajbangshi attacked in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Dec 11: In a cowardly act under the cover of darkness and dense fog, a group of miscreants launched a vehement attack on Bishnu Roy, secretary of the Gossaigaon district committee of ALL Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani. The incident occurred while Roy was on his way home from Radha Temple in Nepalpara to Padmabil, Habrubil, under the jurisdiction of Gossaigaon police station.

- Advertisement -

According to available information, the attackers, a group of three miscreants, ambushed Roy in front of the SDO-Civil office in Gossaigaon. They assaulted him with sticks and stones, causing serious injuries to his chest, back, and other parts of his body. The assailants hastily fled the scene upon realising that local residents were approaching. Bishnu Roy lodged a complaint at Gossaigaon police station regarding the incident. The attackers have been identified as Ratan Rai, Sanjeev Rai, and Biswajit Rai, all residents of Dalgaon village in Gossaigaon sub-division, Kokrajhar district.

Both the organisation and local residents are demanding the prompt arrest of the assailants to prevent such attacks on youth leaders in the future.