Zubeen Leaves Fans Disheartened In Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 1: The inaugural Sports & Cultural Talent Search Competition organised by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi from February 12 concluded on Tuesday after a cultural evening in Boarding Field in which Zubeen Garg was the chief attraction. But thousands of Zubeen fans were disheartened and irked by the noted singer, lyricist, actor and composer when he refused to sing even after taking the stage around 11:00 pm for reasons not known to many. The co-singer however sang a number of popular songs.

Executive president of the organising committee, Manoj Bhagawati told this correspondent that the Sivasagar people should exemplary restraint the singer as the star singer left the stage keeping everyone dumbfounded.

Singer, lyricist Manas Robin sang his numbers for over an hour.

Earlier, noted folk artist and musical instrument maker, Dwijen Gogoi presented a flare of Assamese folk through his improvised instrumental tools which thrilled the audience.

Prior to the cultural programme, the organising committee headed by Punaram Mili gave away the prizes to the winning participants of the sports and cultural events held among the different panchayats of Sivasagar LAC and sponsored by the MLA Akhil Gogoi of the Raijor Dal.