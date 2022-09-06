Apollo Tyres Associates With Kago Football Turf

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Leading tyre maker, Apollo Tyres has added KaGo Football Turf in Imphal as its 12th Go the Distance Pitch, which is the first one in the entire North-east region of the country. Go the Distance Pitch is a sustainable initiative by Apollo Tyres using 100% repurposed rubber from its own tyres to create the playing surface for artificial football pitches.

Apollo Tyres has been working towards a sustainable model to create access to sports and fitness. This is the first ever pitch in the North-east or the entire Eastern region of India. Apollo Tyres had previously launched pitches across 11 different venues. The first Go the Distance pitch was opened near the North Stand of the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, home of Apollo Tyres’ partner Manchester United Football Club.

The re-surfaced KaGo Football Turf in Imphal, of size 160 x 90 feet, was launched by the Chennaiyin FC players. Captain Anirudh Thapa, local upcoming star Ninthoinganba Meetei and international player Vafa Hakhamenshi inaugurated the pitch. There was an interactive session between the Chennaiyin FC players, Apollo Tyres’ business partners and local academy kids. The players also signed autographs and clicked photos with Apollo Tyres’ business partners and local academy kids. Each of the 160 ft x 90 ft Football Pitch uses approximately 1,500 car tyres.

The tyres are shredded into usable crumb rubber to layer the pitches. Around 7,500 kgs of crumb rubber has been used in a 160 ft x 90 ft football pitch. This helps create a safer ground and enhances the quality of the pitches. These Go The Distance pitches are being created as part of Apollo Tyres’ commitment to sustainability and providing access to sports to the local communities and children, who get a safe and higher quality pitch to play.