AU Bank launches innovative credit card offering ‘Swipe Up’ platform

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: AU Small Finance Bank announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind platform in the credit card industry – the ‘Swipe Up’ platform. With this platform, AU Bank will provide an opportunity for other bank credit card holders to upgrade their card to one of AU Credit Cards. The bank has provided a platform to compare existing credit cards of customers within 2-3 seconds. Thereafter, within minutes they can upgrade credit limit, cashback, and reward points with a quick end-to-end digital process so that the card can match their current lifestyle.

- Advertisement -

Swipe Up platform primarily focuses on customers who hold credit cards from any other bank and can benefit from an upgraded credit card matching their current lifestyle. Credit card holders of different banks can provide details of their existing credit cards and check their eligibility for an upgraded range of AU credit cards within 2-3 seconds. These cards will have a higher credit limit, higher cashback, better reward points, zero membership fees, and various other features that are an upgrade from their existing credit card.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjay Agarwal, managing director, and CEO, of AU Small Finance Bank, said, “While we are a relatively recent entrant in the credit card industry, our team has always focused on understanding customer pain points and finding revolutionary solutions for them through tech innovations. Earlier this year, we launched LIT, a fully customizable credit card to help people curate a card specific to their needs. While LIT Credit Card addressed the needs of new AU Credit Card customers, this time with SwipeUp we are giving the freedom of ‘badlaav’ to all other Credit Cardholders. Taking ahead our Credit Card motto of ‘live limitless’ we have built this platform to allow customers to compare and avail better credit card value prop which matches their current lifestyle. As a customer-focused bank, we will continue to identify customer pain areas and create offerings to provide tech-oriented solutions to add more convenience to their lives.”